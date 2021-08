Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 11:28 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR: City police have reminded those going to get their Covid-19 vaccinations to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) at all times. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/11/extra-cops-dispatched-after-viral-video-of-overcrowding-outside-ppv-centre-in-kl-says-city-police-chief