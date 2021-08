Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 11:46 Hits: 9

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has ordered for the immediate enforcement of standard operating procedures following claims in a viral video of foreigners flouting regulations at a vaccine dispensing centre (PPV). Read full story

