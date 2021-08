Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 16:47 Hits: 3

Is the customer still always right? Restaurants are grappling with angry diners amid pandemic exhaustion and a labor shortage.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0810/Today-s-special-Angry-diners.-What-s-a-restaurant-to-do?icid=rss