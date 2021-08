Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 01:53 Hits: 8

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed former diplomat Amos Hochstein as senior adviser on energy security with a focus on measures to “reduce the risks” posed by the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline and support energy security in Eastern Europe.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-energy-nord-stream-hochstein-ukraine-/31403859.html