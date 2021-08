Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 08:44 Hits: 6

The lower house of Uzbekistan’s parliament has approved the second reading of a controversial bill that would toughen punishment for resisting law enforcement, as the tightly controlled former Soviet republic is heading to a presidential election scheduled for October 24.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/uzbekistan-punishment-resisting-police/31404264.html