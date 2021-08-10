The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Top medical researcher compares Florida's COVID stats to 'never-ending horror movie'

Top medical researcher compares Florida's COVID stats to 'never-ending horror movie'

One of the nation's top medical researchers is expressing extreme concern over the coronavirus pandemic in Florida.

Dr. Eric Topol is calling the crisis in Florida, specifically the rate of COVID hospitalizations, "Worst than worster," and saying, "This is like watching a never-ending horror movie."

He's also expressing concern over coronavirus deaths, which as more and more Americans have gotten vaccinated had not been rising as they did during the height of the pandemic. Until now:


Topol also said if Florida were a country it would have the highest rate of coronavirus cases per capita in the world – followed by Louisiana.

Dr. Topol, a cardiologist and geneticist, is the founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute and a professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute, among many other prestigious entries on his résumé. Last year he penned a strongly-worded op-ed blasting Trump's FDA commissioner for, among other missteps issuing an Emergency Use Authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID patients.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/08/florida-cases/

