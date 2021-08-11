The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

UNICEF Urges Fight Against Climate Change

The United Nations Children's (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday that climate change and its crisis is a child rights crisis and the world needs to act urgently to reduce the emissions of C02. 

The call follows an alarming report released by the United Nations on Monday warning that the planet´s temperature could increase  1.5°C during by 2040.

"We must act now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in adaptation and community resilience because all children deserve a livable planet," the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore said via Twitter.

According to UNICEF "approximately two billion children live in areas where air pollution levels exceed standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO) ─ causing them to breathe toxic air and putting their health and brain development at risk. Every year, over half a million children under the age of 5 die from air-pollution-related causes."

