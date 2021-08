Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 01:47 Hits: 7

The Brazilian president has threatened to not accept the results of next year's election should the current electronic voting system remain in place.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-congress-blocks-bolsonaro-proposal-to-change-voting-system/a-58826233?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf