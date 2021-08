Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 01:25 Hits: 6

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday, now controlling 65% of the country, as U.S. President Joe Biden urged the nation’s leaders to fight for their homeland.

