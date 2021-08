Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 03:45 Hits: 6

Ethiopian and Eritrean troops have raped hundreds of women and girls during the Tigray war, subjecting some to sexual slavery and mutilation, Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210811-sexual-violence-used-as-weapon-of-war-in-ethiopia-s-tigray-amnesty-finds