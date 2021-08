Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 16:56 Hits: 2

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan in a 69-30 vote. The bill, a cornerstone of President Biden's plan to "Build Back Better," is now headed to the House.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0810/Senate-passes-1T-infrastructure-bill-in-a-win-for-bipartisanship?icid=rss