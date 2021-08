Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 17:03 Hits: 2

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Tuesday in the wake of a string of allegations of sexual harassment – corroborated in a report last week by the state's attorney general – and amid a growing threat of impeachment. Mr. Cuomo still faces possible criminal charges.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0810/NY-Gov.-Cuomo-to-resign-after-sexual-harassment-allegations?icid=rss