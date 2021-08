Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 12:40 Hits: 3

Singapore owes much of its economic success to a government that has consistently demonstrated a capacity for long-term vision and decisive action. Ongoing experiments in urban mobility are no exception.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/singapore-mobility-experiments-driverless-cars-by-carlo-ratti-2021-08