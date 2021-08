Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 07:14 Hits: 7

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani hopes to rally forces loyal to the government in Mazar-i-Sharif. Meanwhile, the Taliban have overrun more provincial capitals. This could spell trouble for Kabul, US officials warn.

