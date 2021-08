Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 07:32 Hits: 7

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Indonesian army has ended a controversial practice of virginity tests on women who apply to become cadets, according to its chief of staff, a move welcomed by activists who have long campaigned against it. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/11/indonesian-army-says-has-stopped-039virginity-tests039-on-female-cadets