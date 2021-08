Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 19:19 Hits: 5

Poland relents on a plan to alter its Supreme Court, a result of the EU standing up for its great unifier: democratic rule of law.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0810/Europe-s-big-win-on-independent-courts?icid=rss