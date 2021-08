Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 13:40 Hits: 3

Liberal democracies have not provided an adequate policy response to widespread and systematic state-sanctioned hate directed at many minorities. Rapid implementation of targeted sanctions against individuals inciting hatred and discrimination could possibly prevent further crimes.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/targeted-individual-sanctions-to-combat-hate-pandemic-by-irwin-cotler-et-al-2021-08