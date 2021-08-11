Trump's election fraud dog was practicing law for DOJ with a suspended license

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 00:00 Hits: 9

Jeffrey Bossert Clark is best known as the stooge Donald Trump enlisted to run the Department of Justice wing of his attempted coup. In the first week of August, multiple news outlets reported on Trump’s acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s purported closed-door testimony concerning Clark and Trump’s plan to have Rosen replaced in order to promote the election fraud misinformation that would bolster Trump’s attempts to have the 2020 presidential election results thrown out. Clark would have also given Trump the quasi-legal patina desired in making sure the perpetrators of the coup remained free of legal ramifications.

Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern reports that, in classic Trump administration form, Clark “practiced law (representing the federal government!) with a suspended license after he forgot to pay his bar dues.” It’s not a capital offense or anything—though Clark is suspected of those, too. The information comes from a filing Clark sent to the court clerk, in which Clark apologizes for representing himself as having an “active” D.C. Bar license to practice law between October 1, 2019, and December 9, 2019, on the federal government’s filings of a case. “Unbeknownst to me, on or about October 1, 2019, my D.C. bar license had been administratively suspended for inadvertent non-payment of that year’s dues.”

Clark’s excuse, according to Law & Crime, was that his previous employment at the firm Kirkland & Ellis included his fees being handled by them: “The D.C. Bar did not have my correct address and I received no mail forwarded to me from my prior private law firm.” As with all of the sloppiness connected to the previous Republican administration, it is hard not to both believe Clark made a mistake that others have made, while also believing his general bad behavior and arguably treasonous performance in government, is highlighted by this kind of small infraction. Like the dot on an “i”, Clark’s shoddy administrative work is just a microcosm of his failure of a career.

Clark made his way into the Trump’s DOJ as a former lawyer for BP and a vocal anti-Clean Air Act crusader. His job was to attack climate science in service of deregulating the fuel industry and maximizing profits for the very few lucky enough to profit from such deregulation. Until recently, Clark was featured in the Experts section of The Federalist Society. His resume reads slightly more evil than the Devil’s.

At the time Clark was not paying his D.C. Bar fees, he was filing briefs for the Trump administration in their fight to do away with higher environmental auto standards being implemented in California. Under EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Clark and the Trump administration worked to do that very Republican thing of employing big government to protect big business, while saying they don’t believe in big government.

The recent revelation of a letter Jeffrey Clark drafted just weeks after Trump lost the November election to Joe Biden, in which Clark lies about nature of “election irregularities” in Georgia’s election, has led many to hope that some justice will be brought upon people like Clark. Clark’s letter—which acting director Rosen did not sign off on—claims the Justice Department had uncovered serious irregularities. "While the Department of Justice believe[s] the Governor of Georgia should immediately call a special session to consider this important and urgent matter, if he declines to do so, we share with you our view that the Georgia General Assembly has implied authority under the Constitution of the United States to call itself into special session for [t]he limited purpose of considering issues pertaining to the appointment of Presidential Electors," it read in part.

An audit of Georgia’s election has confirmed what we all suspected: Donald Trump continues to be almost incapable of telling a single truth. While many people under the red MAGA hat believe it to be true, there remains no evidence of election fraud that favored Joe Biden.

