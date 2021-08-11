News Roundup: Cuomo resigns; Senate passes infrastructure bill; Texas in pandemic crisis

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign rather than fight a likely impeachment vote by state lawmakers. The Senate finally, at long last, passed its $1 trillion version of a "bipartisan" infrastructure bill; it now faces rocky prospects in the House, where Democrats intend to pass a far more ambitious climate and modernization-centered version. Still aggressively blocking pandemic safety mandates within his state, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now begging for help from health care workers outside the state to keep Texas hospital systems from collapse during the resulting surge of cases. It's anybody's guess how that one will work out.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

• The Senate finally gets there. It's infrastructure day, and the bill is passed

• Greg Abbott begs out-of-state healthcare workers to please, just please, come mess with Texas

• Dominion sues Newsmax, One America News over their rampant spread of baseless 2020 election lies

• Fresh Oath Keepers indictment adds defendants, charges to mounting Jan. 6 conspiracy case

Trending from the community:

• Sorry, Soldier, MRFF Isn’t Buying Your Sudden Religious Devoutness Against Vaccines

• Morbid COVID-19 News from Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2044989