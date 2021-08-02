The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Ants and the Grasshopper : Raj Patel's New Film Aims to Decolonize Climate Health Solutions

We look at a groundbreaking new documentary on the climate crisis and the global food system, “The Ants and the Grasshopper,” which follows the journey of a Malawian farmer as she tries to end hunger and gender inequality in her village and tackle climate change in the United States. “In this film, what we’re trying to do is decolonize the view of how it is that we fix the climate crisis and the health crisis by foregrounding the wisdom of peasants from around the world, whether they’re in the United States or from Malawi,” says co-director Raj Patel.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/2/raj_patel_ants_and_the_grasshopper

