Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 07:17 Hits: 7

A former Iranian prosecutor accused of involvement in the 1988 execution of thousands of political dissidents has goneĀ on trial in Sweden on August 10 in a landmark case likely to stoke tensions in the Islamic republic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-sweden-trial-war-crimes/31402301.html