UN Global Warming Report: 1.5°C Rises Set by 2040

On Monday, the United Nations (UN) released the authoritative Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, which raises the alarm of catastrophic consequences for the planet as the global temperature is set to rise 1.5°C over preindustrial levels as early as 2040.

"It’s just guaranteed that it’s going to get worse," the specialists remarked, as the effects of global warming will still be devastating even if the richest countries comply with their commitments to achieve zero CO2 emissions by their established deadlines.

According to the report, the sea levels could rise 6-12 inches by 2050, heatwaves could be five times more frequent, and the ice in Greenland is "virtually certain" to continue melting.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the report "a red code for humanity," noticing that global leaders could prevent 1.5°C of global warming. China and the U.S. contribute the most to C02 emissions as the specialists warn that to avoid the worst-case scenario, emissions must fall by 50 percent by 2030.

