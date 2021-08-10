The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

China Reports 108 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Category: World Hits: 6

China Reports 108 New Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

On Monday, the Chinese mainland reported 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 50 in Jiangsu Province, 37 in Henan, 15 in Hubei, and six in Hunan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.
   
Also reported were 35 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, nine in Shanghai, eight in Guangdong, three each in Fujian and Sichuan, and one in Shaanxi.
   
One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was newly reported in Fujian on Monday.
   
No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added. 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-Reports-108-New-Locally-Transmitted-COVID-19-Cases-20210809-0025.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version