Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 23:25 Hits: 6

As wildfires on Greece's Evia island continued to rage, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has promised compensation amid criticism of the state's handling of the disaster.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greece-pm-apologizes-amid-unprecedented-wildfires/a-58812889?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf