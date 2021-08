Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 00:46 Hits: 6

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210810-epstein-accuser-sues-prince-andrew-over-alleged-sexual-abuse-when-she-was-a-teen