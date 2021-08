Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 01:34 Hits: 5

The Pentagon said Monday it will make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for all members of the US military by mid-September, amid an alarming surge in infections by the Delta variant.

