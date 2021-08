Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 09:33 Hits: 1

Although economists are finally addressing their profession's gender and racial imbalances, another key source of knowledge and insight remains absent from the discussion. Until there is a greater representation of voices from outside North America and Western Europe, economics will not be a truly global discipline.

