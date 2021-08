Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 11:19 Hits: 1

Some say that issuance of central bank digital currencies will transform the international monetary status quo by eroding the US dollar’s dominance of cross-border payments and greatly reducing transaction costs. But this is not going to happen.

