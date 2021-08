Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 06:06 Hits: 5

US airline JetBlue is offering low-cost trans-Atlantic flights. But is it jumping the gun? After all, travel restrictions still apply, and low-cost offers of other carriers have met with failure.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-airline-jetblue-takes-a-gamble-with-budget-flight-plans/a-58765609?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf