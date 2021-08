Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 04:15 Hits: 4

The United States said it was up to Afghan security forces to defend the country after Taliban militants captured a sixth provincial capital on Monday, along with border towns and trade routes.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210810-us-sends-afghanistan-envoy-to-doha-for-talks-as-taliban-take-more-cities