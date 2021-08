Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 06:07 Hits: 4

A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence passed on a Canadian citizen for drug smuggling -- one of a number of ongoing cases that have triggered a severe downturn in relations between Ottawa and Beijing.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210810-china-upholds-death-sentence-for-canadian-in-drug-smuggling-case