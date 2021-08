Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 07:57 Hits: 6

Bangladesh began vaccinating thousands of Rohingya Muslims on Tuesday in the world’s largest refugee settlement, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210810-bangladesh-starts-covid-19-vaccination-drive-for-rohingya-refugees