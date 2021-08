Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 15:15 Hits: 3

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 60% of African sovereigns have suffered credit-rating downgrades that risk exacerbating the immediate crisis. Ratings agencies should instead pursue a more balanced approach that accounts for increases in credit risk without undermining developing countries’ economic prospects.

