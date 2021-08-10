News Roundup: Climate change is here; world focus must now shift to preventing worst-case crises

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 02:00 Hits: 6

In the news today: The newest IPCC climate report paints a bleak picture, with almost certain odds that current catastrophic weather events will not only continue, but will also continue to worsen, thanks in no small part to the world's past inaction—and the timeframe for dodging catastrophic climate collapse has been so shortened that it may come in as few as 20 years. The only solution? Immediate and overwhelming human action. Senate Democrats are inching toward a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan that includes massive infrastructure upgrades designed to limit and resist those climate changes. Demands that Trump be held responsible for his attempted nullification of an election continue to mount with new evidence that, yes, Trump’s team really did engage in a plan to do exactly that. It was intended to be a coup.

