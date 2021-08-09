News Roundup: Rosen testifies to Senate committee; CNN takes on Pillow Guy

Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 12:13 Hits: 5

In the news today: Trump acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen testified behind closed doors on Saturday on an effort by Trump and allies to use the Department of Justice to disseminate false claims disputing the results of the U.S. presidential election. A pillow magnate (yes, that's a thing) continues his role as prolific pro-Trump conspiracy theorist—and these sure don't seem to be the rantings of someone who's been getting a good night's sleep. Not that many of the rest of us have been either.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Rosen testifies behind closed doors on Trump administration coup attempt at Justice Department

• CNN buries Pillow Man with in-depth report on his delusions

• Florida HBCU erases $16 million in tuition, fees, and balances to ease student debt burden

• Time to remove unscientific restrictions on abortion access for good, first with the 'abortion pill'

• Exploring astrology and the zodiac in Black music

Community Spotlight:

• The Nature of Power & Oligarchy

Also trending from the community:

• Former AG Rosen testified in 7-hour closed session with Congress on Saturday. What did he reveal?

• Arrested

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2044556