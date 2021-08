Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 08:48 Hits: 12

IPOH: The Perak Customs Department seized RM1.65mil worth of contraband cigarettes and alcohol from three different locations in Teluk Intan and Ipoh. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/09/perak-customs-seizes-rm165mil-worth-of-contraband-cigarettes-alcohol-in-three-raids