Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 08:00 Hits: 3

World leaders will fail to honor their climate pledges unless they make "immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions" to greenhouse gas emissions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ipcc-report-reality-check-as-widespread-climate-changes-rapidly-intensify/a-58801312?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf