Published on Monday, 09 August 2021

People inĀ France now need to show a health pass to enjoy usually routine activities such as sipping a coffee in a cafe or travelling on an intercity train, in a plan championed by President Emmanuel Macron to reduce Covid-19 infections and encourage vaccination.

