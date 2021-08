Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 03:45 Hits: 3

A senior aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Sunday in the wake of a state attorney general's report that the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210809-ny-governor-s-senior-aide-resigns-as-sexual-harassment-scandal-continues