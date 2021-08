Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 05:13 Hits: 3

Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, an expert in infectious diseases at Paris Bichat hospital, has joined a United Nations team fighting coronavirus misinformation online. This is the fourth installment in a FRANCE 24 series about people who found a new calling during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210809-people-of-the-pandemic-the-french-infectious-diseases-expert-fighting-the-fake-news-pandemic