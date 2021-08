Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 08:17 Hits: 2

More than half a million Tunisians received vaccinations on Sunday as part of a national campaign to control the outbreak of Covid-19 after the country received more than 6 million vaccine doses from Western and Arab countries.

