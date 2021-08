Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 08:21 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - The U.N. climate panel sounded a dire warning Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming – and that humans are "unequivocally" to blame. Read full story

