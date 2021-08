Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 06:01 Hits: 3

GEORGE TOWN: Four fishermen were arrested after they were allegedly caught fishing in a prohibited zone on Sunday (Aug 8). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/09/four-local-fishermen-detained-for-allegedly-fishing-in-prohibited-zone-trawler-seized