Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 06:18 Hits: 4

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia's President Edgar Lungu will seek to fend off a perennial opposition challenger in a vote on Thursday that may be decided by frustrated young voters amid economic turmoil and a pending bailout for one of Africa's most indebted nations. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/09/zambia039s-lungu-faces-tight-election-contest-as-debt-crisis-bites