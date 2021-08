Category: World Published on Monday, 09 August 2021 06:37 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Ariff Tuah, son of former chief secretary to the government Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, has dismissed viral rumours that his father has died. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/true-or-not/2021/08/09/son-dismisses-rumour-former-chief-secretary-to-govt-ahmad-sarji-has-died