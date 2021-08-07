The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Wildfires Devastate Kosovo Mountains

Category: World Hits: 1

Wildfires Devastate Kosovo Mountains Large areas of the so-called Accursed Mountains -- also known as the Albanian Alps -- have been scorched by wildfires raging for days in western Kosovo near the border with Albania. At least one person is known to have died trying to save livestock on his farm. Kosovar armed forces have been called in to help local firefighters. NATO forces are providing helicopters to drop water from the air. Exclusive drone images recorded by RFE/RL's Balkan Service on August 6 near the village of Shtupeq show smoldering conflagrations and the devastated landscape they've left behind.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/wildfires-accursed-mountains-kosovo/31398487.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version