Georgia voters urged to review voter status after 'no-contact' notices mailed out

Georgia voters are being urged to check their voter registration status as a result of a recent flurry of "no-contact" notices being mailed out.

The notices, which were mailed to more than 185,000 voters across the state of Georgia, indicate that a voter has not visited a poll location to cast a ballot or inquired about absentee ballots for an election over the past 5 years, according to Fox 5.

On Friday, August 7, Dekalb County also it's intent to mail out an additional 18,000 notices. DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Director Erica Hamilton released a statement about the mailouts. While she noted that some individuals may no longer live in the state or be eligible to vote, others may have simply been inactive but still maintain the right to vote.

"We know some of these individuals may have moved out of state or are no longer eligible to vote in Georgia," said DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Director Erica Hamilton. "However, we also know there may be voters who just have not participated in a recent election. Voters who have not cast a ballot in the last five years and want to remain active in the system should immediately complete and return the notice to our office."

Georgia residents will have a total of 30 days to respond if they receive the notice so they are not removed from the voter roll. Voter registration status can be checked by visiting the My Voter Page.

The mailed notices come as Georgia Republican lawmakers continue their efforts to disenfranchise voters by way of legislative changes to state voting and election laws.

