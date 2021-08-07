More than a dozen bars in Oregon form 'vaxx coalition' to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining

Category: World Published on Saturday, 07 August 2021 14:26 Hits: 1

Over the last week, several bars and indoor dining establishments in Portland, Ore., began requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for those who desire to dine indoors. As the effort continues to gain momentum, it has become known as the "Vaxx Coalition." On Friday, August 6, the coalition released its running list of establishments that have already signed on to participate.

The following is a list of bars that have joined the Vaxx Coalition:

Bar West, 1221 NW 21st Ave.

Deadshot, 2133 SE 11th Ave.

Hi-top Tavern, 5015 NE Fremont St.

Holy Ghost, 4107 SE 28th Ave.

Leikam Brewing, 5812 E Burnside St.

Paydirt, 2724 NE Pacific St.

Paymaster Lounge, 1020 NW 17th Ave.

Rum Club, 720 SE Sandy Blvd.

Slingshot Lounge, 5532 SE Center St.

Teardrop Lounge, 1015 NW Everett St.

The Garrison, 8773 N Lombard St.

The Old Gold, 2105 N Killingsworth St.

Tomorrow's Verse, 4605 NE Fremont St., Suite 103

Tough Luck, 1771 NE Dekum St.

Wilder, 5501 NE 30th Ave.

The Vaxx Coalition in Portland follows a similar movements in San Francisco and Seattle. According to WWeek, more than 300 bars have joined the San Francisco Bar Owners Alliance which also aims to require patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine inside. In Seattle, nearly 100 bars have joined the initiative.

An additional 20 bars in Portland are expected to join the effort as early as Monday, August 9.

