Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 05:15 Hits: 7

The Taliban have overrun the northern provincial capital of Kunduz as part of a major offensive. It's a major blow for the Afghan forces and it's not the only city where fierce fighting is taking place.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-taliban-overrun-city-of-kunduz-live-updates/a-58794523?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf