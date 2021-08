Category: World Published on Sunday, 08 August 2021 05:19 Hits: 9

One of the Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants more than seven years ago is free and has been reunited with her family, a state governor’s office said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210808-chibok-schoolgirl-reunited-with-family-after-seven-years-in-boko-haram-captivity